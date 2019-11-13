FACT Team at Lake Regional Has Helped Over 4,000 Patient Victims

We told you this is Forensic Nurses Week. Lake Regional employs eight members of their Forensic Assessment Consultation and Treatment team. These FACT nurses not only examine patients medically, while they’re doing so, they also are responsible for documenting evidence of crimes that may have been committed against the patient. It’s something that FACT team member Crystal Lloyd says they do too often.

NEWS-11-13-19 Crystal FACT - 13th November 2019

The number of patients they’ve treated has steadily increased since they began, serving a total of 4,066 victims to date.