News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

FACT Team at Lake Regional Has Helped Over 4,000 Patient Victims

By Leave a Comment

We told you this is Forensic Nurses Week. Lake Regional employs eight members of their Forensic Assessment Consultation and Treatment team. These FACT nurses not only examine patients medically, while they’re doing so, they also are responsible for documenting evidence of crimes that may have been committed against the patient. It’s something that FACT team member Crystal Lloyd says they do too often.

      NEWS-11-13-19 Crystal FACT - 13th November 2019

The number of patients they’ve treated has steadily increased since they began, serving a total of 4,066 victims to date.

Filed Under: Local News

Contact KRMS

Local On Air: 573-302-7000
Business Phone: 573-348-2772
Fax: 573-348-2779

Mailing Address:
KRMS Radio
P.O. Box 225
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Physical Address:
5715 Osage Beach Parkway
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Leave a Reply

Like KRMS on Facebook

Follow KRMS on Twitter

Contact KRMS Directly

Station:
Local On Air: (573) 302-7000
On Air Email: [email protected]

Business Office:
Phone:(573) 348-2772
Fax: (573) 348-2779
Office Email: [email protected]

Please indicate what person or department you wish to communicate to and your email will be forwarded to that person.

logo 1049full_white_Page_1 1049full_white_Page_1

Privacy Policy:

We use third-party advertising companies to serve ads when you visit our Website. These companies may use information (not including your name, address email address or telephone number) about your visits to this and other Web sites in order to provide advertisements about goods and services of interest to you. If you would like more information about this practice and to know your choices about not having this information used by these companies, click here.

Thomas McKee Website Design & SEO Solutions
Web Design & Maintenance by Thomas McKee Website Design & SEO Solutions