A fallen U-S Marine from Missouri was being laid to rest Friday after his death Afghanistan.

Lance Corporal Jared Schmitz, age 20, was killed August 26 while helping evacuation efforts in Kabul.

Missouri Governor Mike Parson had ordered flags at half staff in honor of Schmitz.

Parson says a debt of gratitude is owed to Schmitz for his service to the U-S and his defense of freedom.

Schmitz is from Wentzville, east of St. Louis.