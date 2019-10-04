Family Fishing Derby at Osage Beach City Park Pond

Among several events planned this weekend is one that is a celebration of years of work to restore an area park. The fishing pond at Osage Beach City Park will be the site of a family fishing derby Saturday. It’s the first time the derby’s been held at the park pond since it was closed following flooding in 2013. City officials have worked with the Department of Conservation since then to get the pond back into shape to support fish and fishing. Damages repairs and additions of an emergency spillway and floodgate were completed in 2016 and the next three years were spent stocking the pond and improving the ecosystem. It reopened to the public earlier this year. Saturday’s fishing derby is scheduled from 9am until noon and features prizes and a hot dog lunch.