News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

Family Fishing Derby at Osage Beach City Park Pond

By Leave a Comment

Among several events planned this weekend is one that is a celebration of years of work to restore an area park. The fishing pond at Osage Beach City Park will be the site of a family fishing derby Saturday. It’s the first time the derby’s been held at the park pond since it was closed following flooding in 2013. City officials have worked with the Department of Conservation since then to get the pond back into shape to support fish and fishing. Damages repairs and additions of an emergency spillway and floodgate were completed in 2016 and the next three years were spent stocking the pond and improving the ecosystem. It reopened to the public earlier this year. Saturday’s fishing derby is scheduled from 9am until noon and features prizes and a hot dog lunch.

Filed Under: Local News

Contact KRMS

Local On Air: 573-302-7000
Business Phone: 573-348-2772
Fax: 573-348-2779

Mailing Address:
KRMS Radio
P.O. Box 225
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Physical Address:
5715 Osage Beach Parkway
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Leave a Reply

Like KRMS on Facebook

Follow KRMS on Twitter

Contact KRMS Directly

Station:
Local On Air: (573) 302-7000
On Air Email: [email protected]

Business Office:
Phone:(573) 348-2772
Fax: (573) 348-2779
Office Email: [email protected]

Please indicate what person or department you wish to communicate to and your email will be forwarded to that person.

logo 1049full_white_Page_1

Privacy Policy:

We use third-party advertising companies to serve ads when you visit our Website. These companies may use information (not including your name, address email address or telephone number) about your visits to this and other Web sites in order to provide advertisements about goods and services of interest to you. If you would like more information about this practice and to know your choices about not having this information used by these companies, click here.

Lake Ozark Web Design
Web Design & Maintenance by EIQ Interactive LLC - Web Design Done Right!