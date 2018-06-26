Fans Invited to Remember, Celebrate Jason Johnson’s Life

The racing world will remember one of their own Wednesday with a celebration of life for World of Outlaws driver Jason Johnson. Johnson was killed last weekend in a race in Wisconsin. In one of his final interviews before his untimely death, he appeared on The Ozarks Today on KRMS before the race in Eldon in May. During that interview he spoke of his love for the lake area and his adopted home in Rocky Mount.

Fans and friends will say goodbye at memorial services at the Jason Johnson Race Shop on Highway Y in Rocky Mount Wednesday, with a prayer service at 6:30 p.m. Johnson will be buried in his hometown in Louisiana.