Farm Bureau Wants Statewide Prescription Monitoring

We’ve told you that the Missouri Farm Bureau is supporting a call for a statewide prescription drug monitoring program. Spokesman BJ Tanksley says that, like most of the state, it’s an issue that has hit home with their members.

The Bureau acknowledges that a PDMP alone won’t solve the problem, and they haven’t endorsed a specific plan, but Tanksley says the state’s farmers want to see SOME progress made during this General Assembly.

Tanksley said there were two hearings on PDMP planned for Wednesday, one in each in both the House and the Senate.