Farm Bureau Wants Statewide Prescription Monitoring

We’ve told you that the Missouri Farm Bureau is supporting a call for a statewide prescription drug monitoring program. Spokesman BJ Tanksley says that, like most of the state, it’s an issue that has hit home with their members.

      NEWS-1-31-19 Tanksley PDMP 1 - 31st January 2019

The Bureau acknowledges that a PDMP alone won’t solve the problem, and they haven’t endorsed a specific plan, but Tanksley says the state’s farmers want to see SOME progress made during this General Assembly.

      NEWS-1-31-19 Tanksley PDMP 2 - 31st January 2019

Tanksley said there were two hearings on PDMP planned for Wednesday, one in each in both the House and the Senate.

