The high heat and lack of decent rainfall is putting Farmers across the Lake Area on high alert.

With the early rain this spring, Farmers say they had to plant their corn and soybeans one to two months behind schedule.

That means the younger plants are having to battle the intense heat, which is an issue because the immature root systems struggle to pull sub moisture from the ground.

That causes the plant to shield itself from the sunlight, hurting its ability to develop.

Area farmers say they’re already harvesting their wheat crops, and at the same time their hay is being harvested daily to keep it from drying up in the sun.

Corn and soybeans can be salvaged, but if the rain doesn’t come soon, it could have a devastating effect to consumers, who would feel the effects either in a lack of items or higher costs at the grocery store.