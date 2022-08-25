News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

FASS Powerboat Breaks LOTO Record For Dam To Dam Race

ByReporter John Rogger

Aug 22, 2022 , , , ,

There’s a new record time when it comes to just how fast a boat can run between Bagnell Dam to Truman Dam and back….1 Hour, 39 Minutes and 23 seconds.

That time was set on Monday during the 188-mile dam challenge as a part of the annual Lake of the Ozarks Shootout events.

3 Powerboats took part in the run that started at Neon Taco, including an MTI driven by Taylor and Randy Scism, a 368 Catamaran run by Tyler and Lindsey Miller, along with Shane Sherman as the Navigator, and a 42-foot Catamaran run by Brad Ekstam and Rusty Williams of Performance Boat Center.

Of the three, Brad and Rusty in their FASS Diesel Fuel System powerboat was the lucky one to take home the new record in this endurance run.

They broke the previous record of 2 hours, 29 minutes and 49 seconds that was set in September 2014.

