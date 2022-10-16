Fatal Head-On Collision In Morgan County

For the second straight Friday there’s been a fatal head-on collision in the Lake Area.

The State Highway Patrol reports it happened in Morgan County shortly before 8 PM when a vehicle crossed the centerline of Missouri 135 near Butterfield Cutoff and collided with an oncoming vehicle.

The driver and sole occupant of the Honda Civic that went over the line, identified only as a 16 year old Florence resident, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 46 year old Versailles man driving the second vehicle, a 2020 Ford F-350, received minor injuries and was taken by ambulance to Lake Regional Hospital.

A week earlier two people were killed in a head-on crash with a semi-truck in Camden County.

The Highway Patrol’s Troop F says its now recorded 62 road fatalities since the year began.