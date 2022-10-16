News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

Local News Top Stories

Fatal Head-On Collision In Morgan County

ByReporter Chris Barnum

Oct 15, 2022 , , ,

For the second straight Friday there’s been a fatal head-on collision in the Lake Area.

The State Highway Patrol reports it happened in Morgan County shortly before 8 PM when a vehicle crossed the centerline of Missouri 135 near Butterfield Cutoff and collided with an oncoming vehicle.

The driver and sole occupant of the Honda Civic that went over the line, identified only as a 16 year old Florence resident, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 46 year old Versailles man driving the second vehicle, a 2020 Ford F-350, received minor injuries and was taken by ambulance to Lake Regional Hospital.

A week earlier two people were killed in a head-on crash with a semi-truck in Camden County.

The Highway Patrol’s Troop F says its now recorded 62 road fatalities since the year began.

By Reporter Chris Barnum

Related Post

Community Events Local News Politics Top Stories

Miller County Conducting Open Houses For Election Information

Oct 15, 2022 Reporter Mike Anthony
Community Events Local News Top Stories

Suits For Soldiers Event Takes Place This Saturday

Oct 15, 2022 Reporter Matt Markivee
Business Local News State News Top Stories

Ameren Offers Tips For Upcoming Cold Weather Events

Oct 15, 2022 Reporter Mike Anthony

You Missed These Top Stories

Local News Top Stories

Fatal Head-On Collision In Morgan County

Oct 15, 2022 Reporter Chris Barnum
Community Events Local News Politics Top Stories

Miller County Conducting Open Houses For Election Information

Oct 15, 2022 Reporter Mike Anthony
Community Events Local News Top Stories

Suits For Soldiers Event Takes Place This Saturday

Oct 15, 2022 Reporter Matt Markivee
Business Local News State News Top Stories

Ameren Offers Tips For Upcoming Cold Weather Events

Oct 15, 2022 Reporter Mike Anthony