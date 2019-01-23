News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Fatalities Decrease; Cellphone-Related Accidents on the Rise

Traffic fatalities were down in Missouri in 2018, according to a report issued by the Department of Transportation’s Highway Safety and Traffic division. Preliminary numbers show that 915 people died in accidents last year. That’s down from 932 fatalities recorded in 2017. MoDot says distracted driving continues to be a problem. Cell phone-related crashes have increased by 34% since 2014. Seatbelt usage continues to increase and is now up to 87%, but those who don’t buckle up are still killed more often in crashes, accounting for more than 60% of the state’s traffic fatalities.

