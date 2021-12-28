The four-county lake area made it a clean sweep over the Christmas holiday weekend…no traffic accidents, no boating related incidents and no arrests being reported by the highway patrol.

However, with the good also comes the not-so-good according to MoDOT Central District Area Engineer Bob Lynch…“We’ll probably be over 1,000 fatalities (for 2021) and we haven’t done that in a long long time, since 2005 I believe. And that’s sad, but…it is possible to not have a fatality on a specific day, or a whole month…or whatever the situation may be.”

Lynch goes on to tell KRMS News that speed has played a factor in the majority of statewide fatality crashes over the past year.

Local and statewide law enforcement will be out again in force this weekend for the New Year’s holiday counting period which begins at 6pm on Thursday and comes to an end at 11:59pm Sunday.