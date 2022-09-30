News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

FBI Data Shows Missouri Is 6th Highest In The Nation For Violent Crime

ByReporter Chris Barnum

Sep 29, 2022 , ,

The FBI has released data on violent crime across the nation in 2020 and it indicates that Missouri had the 6th highest rate in the nation.

An analysis shows the state recorded more than 33,385 violent crimes and that equals around 543 crimes per 100,000 residents.

A University of Missouri St Louis criminologist Rick Rosenfeld tells the Riverfront Times that the rate is heavily influenced by the crime rates in the cities of St. Louis and Kansas City.

The analysis of the FBI stats found Alaska had the highest violent crime rate among the states while Maine had the lowest.

