FCC Says Fraud, Phony Accounts Hurting Lifeline Program

A program that helps provide discounted phone service to low-income consumers has a problem with fraud. That’s according to the FCC, which recently warned carriers, beneficiaries, and the general public about a number of fraudulent enrollments in the Lifeline program. They say scammers are creating phantom accounts and manipulating personal information to get discounted services they’re not entitled to. The FCC says those practices resulted in substantial losses for the program, but they did not provide a dollar amount associated with the alleged fraud. Lifeline is available for people enrolled in HealthNet, food stamps, SSI, federal public housing, and Veterans and Survivors Pension Benefit programs, as well as state residents with an income at or below 135% of the federal poverty level.