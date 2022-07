If you’re tired of those robocalls about extending your vehicle’s warranty, there may be a solution to that coming soon.

The FCC says they are targeting 13 groups and six companies specifically related to the annoying robocalls.

Officials say they’re talking with current telecom providers in the US, and will be requiring them to block those calls.

So far, more than 8 billion messages advertising extended vehicle warranties have been sent out since 2018.