FDA Working To Ease Restrictions So More Baby Formula Can Be Made Faster

ByCBS Radio News

May 11, 2022 , , ,

The FDA says it is working to increase imports and ease the review process to add more infant formula in the market, as parents are scrambling to find it on store shelves due to supply disruptions and a safety recall.

A February recall by manufacturer Abbott Laboratories contributed to the shortage, but, experts say supply chain issues and inflation were factors well before then, Taylor and her sister, who also has an infant are used to hearing that increasingly desperate. They’ve asked others for help.

“There’s family in Louisiana. I had some friends in Georgia and Tennessee. Look, we have family in Delaware, I mean literally coast to coast and nobody has found anything.”

Pediatricians and health workers warn parents against watering down formula to stretch supplies or using online DIY recipes.

By CBS Radio News

