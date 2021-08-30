Federal EPA Grant Could Help Rural Lake Towns Improve Water Quality

An EPA grant is making it possible for small towns and communities in Missouri to improve their drinking water quality.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency says around $492,000 in grant funding is being made available as part of the $25 million dollar Water Infrastructure Improvements for the Nation (WIIN) Act.

The EPA will award grants to support compliance with the Safe Drinking Water Act and provide access to drinking water services.

Funds can also be used for conducting household water quality testing.