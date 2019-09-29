Federal Fugitive Arrested in the Lake Area

A federal fugitive wanted on a weapons offense and probation violation is taken into custody in

the Lake Area. The highway patrol reports 29-year-old Courtney Darris was arrested Saturday

afternoon in Miller County. In addition to the federal warrants, Darris had also been wanted on

misdemeanor possession warrants out of Miller and Jackson Counties. He now faces several

more pending charges which include misdemeanor possession, making a false declaration,

driving while suspended and not securing a child under the age of 8 in a child restraint. Darris

was booked into the Miller County and is being held without bond.