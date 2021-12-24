In the wake of the ATF raid and charges filed for Osage Beach Arms Dealer Jim Skelton, the Federal Government is now sounding an alarm about guns at Missouri.

Federal authorities argue that new state law forbidding local police from enforcing federal gun laws is hampering efforts to protect the public.

A court briefing filed on Tuesday by the U.S. Department of Justice outlines multiple examples, including an Independence police officer who was killed in a shootout in September.

Missouri state law enforcement initially refused routine federal assistance in tracing the murder weapon.

The Department of Justice also says the Missouri state crime lab, operated by the Highway Patrol, is also refusing to process evidence that would help federal firearms prosecutions.