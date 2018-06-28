News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 104.9 FM

Federal Indictment Alleges Drug Conspiracy in Morgan County

By Leave a Comment

Three Sedalia men are among nine who have been indicted for their roles in a conspiracy to distribute marijuana in Pettis, Cooper, Boone, Pulaski, Jackson and Morgan counties. That’s according to the U.S. Attorney Western District of Missouri which identifies Zachary Scott Nutt, Christopher Patrick Martin and Joshua Ryan Gilmore among those charged in the alleged conspiracy which spanned some six and a half years from October 2010 through mid-June of last year. Several other defendants are accused of crossing state lines to promote the conspiracy while one defendant was also charged with illegally possessing a firearm. The indictment also alleges a money laundering operation and contains a forfeiture allegation.

