Federal Legislation Provides Student Debt Relief to Farmers, First-Responders, Public Servants

A bill in Washington would provide student debt relief to farmers, first responders, and public servants. Sponsors say the bill will encourage more people to enter public service. Under the proposed legislation, interest on federal student loans would be waived for every year that the individual works in public service. It also expands public service loan forgiveness to farmers and volunteer first-responders. The overall plan would allow volunteer first-responders to have student debt paid off.
