If you have student loans and you were frustrated about repayments beginning again in January, be frustrated no more.

President Biden has extended the pause on all federal student loan payments and the interest through May 1st because of the never-ending pandemic.

Payments were supposed to resume in 2022.

Some Missouri lawmakers say it doesn’t go far enough, with Congresswoman Cori Bush of St. Louis pushing for the President to “fully cancel” all of the existing Student Loan Debts nationwide.