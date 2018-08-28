Federal Suit Challenges State Limitations on Use of Term “Meat”

A state law set to take effect today is being challenged in a federal lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court in Jefferson City. The bill is designed to prevent food producers from using the term “meat” if their product does not come from a slaughtered animal. The legislation was supported primarily by the cattlemen’s associations. The federal lawsuit, filed by several organizations including the ACLU, the Good Food Institute, the Animal Legal Defense Fund, and the Tofurky company, claims the bill violates freedom of speech and stifles competition. GFI Executive Director Bruce Friedrich appeared on “The Ozarks Today” on KRMS and says they have no intention of misleading consumers.

