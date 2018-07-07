Federal Tax Reform Leads to Lower Electric Bills

A federal tax cut passed last year in Washington D.C. is now affecting the rates Missourians will pay for electricity. The Public Service Commission has announced that Ameren customers will see a reduction in their bills as a result of a recent hearing held in response to the tax cuts. The rate decrease reflects a reduction in the corporate tax rate from 35% to 21%. The average customer using 1,000 kilowatt-hours per month will see their bills reduced by just over $6.20.