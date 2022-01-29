A one-car accident Friday afternoon in Camden County leaves one person dead, another with serious injuries and pending charges to be filed against the driver. That’s according to the highway patrol which says it happened along Route-TT, north of Crane Cove Drive, when the car driven by 26-year-old Brandon Broswell, of Camdenton, began to skid after crossing over the centerline, before crossing back over leaving the roadway and striking a tree. A passenger, 36-year-old John Johnston of Sunrise Beach, was pronounced dead at the scene. Broswell suffered serious injuries and was taken to Lake Regional. Neither had been wearing a seat belt at the time.

