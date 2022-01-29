News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

Local News Top Stories

Felony DUI Charge Expected to be Filed After Fatal Car Accident in Camden County

ByReporter John Rogger

Jan 29, 2022

A one-car accident Friday afternoon in Camden County leaves one person dead, another with serious injuries and pending charges to be filed against the driver. That’s according to the highway patrol which says it happened along Route-TT, north of Crane Cove Drive, when the car driven by 26-year-old Brandon Broswell, of Camdenton, began to skid after crossing over the centerline, before crossing back over leaving the roadway and striking a tree. A passenger, 36-year-old John Johnston of Sunrise Beach, was pronounced dead at the scene. Broswell suffered serious injuries and was taken to Lake Regional. Neither had been wearing a seat belt at the time.

By Reporter John Rogger

Related Post

Local News

Lake Regional Recognizes ‘Kids ENT Month’

Jan 29, 2022 Reporter Mike Anthony
Local News Top Stories

Barge Explodes While Transporting Dock near 7-Mile-Marker

Jan 28, 2022 Reporter Matt Markivee
Local News Politics

Historic Swinging Bridge to Remain Closed

Jan 28, 2022 Reporter Matt Markivee

You Missed These Top Stories

Local News Top Stories

Felony DUI Charge Expected to be Filed After Fatal Car Accident in Camden County

Jan 29, 2022 Reporter John Rogger
Local News

Lake Regional Recognizes ‘Kids ENT Month’

Jan 29, 2022 Reporter Mike Anthony
Local News Top Stories

Barge Explodes While Transporting Dock near 7-Mile-Marker

Jan 28, 2022 Reporter Matt Markivee
Local News Politics

Historic Swinging Bridge to Remain Closed

Jan 28, 2022 Reporter Matt Markivee
WP Twitter Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com