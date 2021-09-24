News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

FEMA Shelter Could Become Reality For St. Elizabeth School District

By

The discussion on a FEMA shelter for the St. Elizabeth R-IV school district is getting closer to reality.

At the most recent school board meeting, Superintendent Doug Kempker told board members that a company, Sapp Design out of Springfield, contacted them about new money now being allocated by the Biden Administration.

That money is worth around $25 to 33 million dollars for the state, and Kempker indicated that they have already submitted an application to see if they would be awarded some of those funds for the project.

If approved, the 6,000 square foot shelter would cost around $2.7 million, with the district covering 25% of the project at a cost of $675,000.

