Fentanyl, Meth Seized In Drug Bust In Eldon

The Mid-Missouri Drug Task Force teams up with the Miller County Sheriff’s and Eldon Police departments to seize more meth and fentanyl. That’s according to courthouse records indicating that a search warrant was executed early Friday afternoon at 706 Sunset Strip. During the search, it’s alleged that meth, fentanyl, testosterone and paraphernalia were discovered inside the house. Taken into custody were 40-year-old Crystal Wilson who is charged with one count of felony possession and 27-year-old Travis Simmons who is charged with three counts of felony possession…both were transported to the Miller County Jail.