Ferguson Added to “Most Wanted” List

The Camden County Sheriff’s Department has added another name to its “most wanted” list. Lieutenant Arlyne Page says 30-year-old Aubrey Susan Sky Ferguson, of Camdenton, has been added to the “most wanted” list for a class-E felony charge of child abduction. The charge dates back to about the middle of August. Bond for Ferguson was set at personal recognizance with added court-ordered conditions of having no contact with any of the parties involved in the pending custody case. With the addition of Aubrey Ferguson, the Camden County “most wanted” list now consists of five male fugitives and four female fugitives.