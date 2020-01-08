Ferguson Pleads “Guilty” in Child Abduction Case

A Richland woman who hid her son for months while authorities searched for him has entered a guilty plea to a charge of child abduction. Aubrey Ferguson was eventually found in a home in Laclede County where law enforcement says they found the child, Braedence Jones, concealed in a crawl space. Ferguson went on the run after refusing to return the boy to his father, who had court-ordered custody. The guilty plea was for a charge filed in Camden County. Ferguson was also charged with child abduction in Laclede County. Her boyfriend, Woodrow Ziegler, was charged with hindering the prosecution of a felony in both counties.