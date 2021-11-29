Fewer Accidents and Injuries, More DWI’s Durring Holiday Period Across Missouri

It’s a case of good news and bad news for the Thanksgiving holiday period across Missouri. The highway patrol says the numbers of traffic accidents, injuries and fatalities were down with nine people, statewide, killed and 114 others injured in 457 accidents. Those numbers compare to 12 people killed and 379 others injured in more than 11-hundred accidents last year. The bad news, however, the numbers of DWI arrests were up this year with 125 people taken in compared to 99 during the 2020 holiday period. Here in the Lake Area, there were two accidents, one with a serious injury, and eight arrests…five for driving under the influence. There were no incidents reported on statewide waterways.