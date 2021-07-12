Final Lake Ozark Comprehensive Plan Meeting Scheduled For Later This Month

Later this month, the last of three focus sessions on a Comprehensive Plan for Lake Ozark will be happening at Willmore Lodge Thursday, July 22, 202

The meeting will be open to those who live in the city limits and also to those who own businesses and property in Lake Ozark.

The Comprehensive Plan is a document that lays out the future for the city in areas like economic development and quality of life.

The next update to the Comprehensive Plan will be the first since 2006.

