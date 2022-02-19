News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Final Numbers In from Winter Storm

ByReporter Matt Markivee

Feb 19, 2022 , , ,
The same winter storm that ravaged the lake area dealt a major blow to dozens of states across the nation. Accuweather.com reports that the storm began its havoc by unleashing snow and hail outside Los Angeles, California, just after the area saw a high of 86 degrees.

States spanning from Texas up to Maine saw high wind advisories, spanning a distance of over 1,900 miles. 

The National Weather Service Storm Prediction Center recorded four preliminary tornado reports across southern states, as well as marble-sized hail. Several States reported tens-of-thousands of homes without power, with most of the outages confined to the East Coast. 

Missouri was largely spared by comparison, but still saw snowfall rates of up to 2 inches per hour in Kansas City, for a total of 7 inches on Thursday.

