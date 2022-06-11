The final phase of the Bagnell Dam rehabilitation project is anticipated to end today with the dam reopening to traffic.

Since September 2021, the Dam Bridge has been going through a resurfacing project and MODOT officials say that process should be ending today.

The reopening of the deck sparks good news for area business owners, as merchants on the strip will be able to use the old highway as an access point.

The strip is also home to the Hot Summer Nights car show, which is a major contributor to economic growth for businesses on the strip and the use of the bridge deck is a necessity when the event is underway.