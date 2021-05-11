Final Week Of Legislative Session Underway In Jefferson City

They’re headed down the home stretch of the legislative session in Jeff City.

One lawmaker says anything can happen between now and Friday.

“We could walk out of here with a budget that I think really did a lot of good and some school choice stuff, and some infrastructure and a whole host of other things” says State Senate Majority Floor Leader Caleb Rowden of Columbia.

A Democrat in the state Senate’s looking at other areas as Friday’s deadline closes in.

“Talking about billions of dollars that the state needs to adequately to run healthcare in the state. I don’t know anything that’s more important than that” says Minority Floor Leader John Rizzo of Kansas City.

The first regular session of the 101st General Assembly closes at 6 pm Friday night.

Lawmakers finished the budget for Fiscal Year 2022 last week.