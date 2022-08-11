Over two dozen counties in southern Missouri are eligible for drought assistance from USDA’s Farm Service Agency.

According to State executive director Joe Aull, counties in extreme drought according to the weekly U.S. Drought Monitor have several options.

Aull states that if your ponds don’t have enough water to feed livestock, the program won’t pay for water, but there is a program where a farmer could get pumps and things to bring water to their land or their pond area.

Then there is the LFP, the Livestock Forage Program, so livestock can have the plants to eat to get their nutrition. Aull says there is financial assistance for that, as well as the Livestock Indemnity Program among others to help farmers during drought condition and tough economic times.

You can find more details on these and other programs through FSA’s website fsa.usda.gov or contact your county’s USDA Service Center.