News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

Business Local News State News Top Stories

Financial Services Being Offered For Extreme Drought Counties In Missouri

ByReporter Bill Robbins

Aug 10, 2022 , , ,
brown soil with green plants

Over two dozen counties in southern Missouri are eligible for drought assistance from USDA’s Farm Service Agency.

According to State executive director Joe Aull, counties in extreme drought according to the weekly U.S. Drought Monitor have several options.

Aull states that if your ponds don’t have enough water to feed livestock, the program won’t pay for water, but there is a program where a farmer could get pumps and things to bring water to their land or their pond area.

Then there is the LFP, the Livestock Forage Program, so livestock can have the plants to eat to get their nutrition. Aull says there is financial assistance for that, as well as the Livestock Indemnity Program among others to help farmers during drought condition and tough economic times.

You can find more details on these and other programs through FSA’s website fsa.usda.gov or contact your county’s USDA Service Center.

By Reporter Bill Robbins

Related Post

COVID 19 Local News School News Top Stories

Camdenton Schools Look Towards A More Teacher/Parent Approach For Students

Aug 10, 2022 Reporter John Rogger
Business Local News State News Top Stories

Slope On Highway 54 Causing Concern For Drivers Heading Westbound

Aug 10, 2022 Reporter John Rogger
Business Local News State News Top Stories

Net General Revenue Increases 38%

Aug 10, 2022 Reporter Bill Robbins

You Missed These Top Stories

COVID 19 Local News School News Top Stories

Camdenton Schools Look Towards A More Teacher/Parent Approach For Students

Aug 10, 2022 Reporter John Rogger
Business Local News State News Top Stories

Slope On Highway 54 Causing Concern For Drivers Heading Westbound

Aug 10, 2022 Reporter John Rogger
Business Local News State News Top Stories

Financial Services Being Offered For Extreme Drought Counties In Missouri

Aug 10, 2022 Reporter Bill Robbins
Business Local News State News Top Stories

Net General Revenue Increases 38%

Aug 10, 2022 Reporter Bill Robbins
WP Twitter Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com