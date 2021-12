An investigation is underway following a fire at KK Jewelers in Osage Beach.

According to the Osage Beach Fire District, crews from several districts ran to the scene on Monday afternoon, after smoke was seen coming from the roof on the left side of the building.

Officials say there were flames inside the building and firefighters were able to stop the fire.

So far it remains unknown how the fire started, however damage to the inside of the building is significant.