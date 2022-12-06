Fire at Omega Coffee Quickly Extinguished Monday Night

The Gravois Fire District is giving some employees of the Omega Coffee Company in Laurie credit for quick thinking which kept damage to a minimum after a small fire started in a coffee roaster just after 6:00 Monday night. Deputy Chief John Scheper says personnel from the Gravois and Sunrise Beach districts responded to the first alarm commercial structure fire and made quick work in putting the blaze out. Minor smoke damage was reported and there were no injuries. Omega Coffee management plans to do a thorough cleaning with the popular java shop expected to be re-opened as usual for business Wednesday morning.

