Fire At Rolla Apartment Complex Believed To Be Intentional

Several people are okay after an apartment fire in Rolla.

Fire and Rescue says they were called to the burning building July 16th and they found fire and smoke coming from the second floor.

The fire was quickly put out, but then investigators found the fire was not an accident.

Several days of interviews lead to the arrest of Rolla resident Phillip Doba, who’s now charged with First Degree Arson and First Degree Burglary.

Fire Chief Ron Smith says fire have been happening more often in Rolla, and some of them intentionally.