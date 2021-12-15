It’s an early wake-up call, today (Tuesday morning), for the Gravois Fire District which responded to a reported wood working shop in the 100 block of South Main Street.

Deputy Chief John Scheper says firefighters entered the building on its lower level and found a small blaze in a waste paper basket which, likely, was a case of spontaneous combustion…“Linseed Oil mixed with a rag ignited sometime during the night…it was in an enclosed area of the basement and was very oxygen deficient.”

Damage was kept to a minimum.

Providing mutual aid was the Sunrise Beach Fire District.

Personnel were on the scene for about an hour.