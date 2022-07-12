A few anxious moments over the weekend when an alarm sounded for what was first reported as a commercial structure fire at a lake area resort.

Sunrise Beach Chief Joseph LaPlant says an automatic mutual aid call to the Lakeview Resort was received around 4:30 Saturday afternoon.

Upon arrival, responding personnel discovered that neighbors had called in when a barbeque grill was producing the smoke after, apparently, not being cleaned up enough after its previous use.

The good news, however according to the chief, the food was still edible…there was no mention what was on the menu.