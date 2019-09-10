News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

Fire Chief Frandsen Reflects on Lingering Effects of 9/11 Attacks

By Leave a Comment

Chief Scott Frandsen

It’s a day that many of us will never forget…Wednesday marks the 18th anniversary of the 9-11 attacks on the World Trade Center buildings in New York City…

      NEWS-9-10-19 Never Forget-A - 10th September 2019

Mid-County Fire Chief Scott Frandsen says, while still fresh in the minds of many, the tragedy is far from over extending well past the nearly three-thousand people who died as a direct result of the attacks…

      NEWS-9-10-19 Never Forget-B - 10th September 2019

Frandsen made his comments, recently, on the KRMS Morning Magazine. And while it’s not a cure-all, the 9-11 victims compensation fund for first responders affected will kick in more than $10-billion over the next ten years after it was permanently signed into law by President Trump in late July.

Filed Under: Local News

Contact KRMS

Local On Air: 573-302-7000
Business Phone: 573-348-2772
Fax: 573-348-2779

Mailing Address:
KRMS Radio
P.O. Box 225
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Physical Address:
5715 Osage Beach Parkway
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Leave a Reply

Like KRMS on Facebook

Follow KRMS on Twitter

Contact KRMS Directly

Station:
Local On Air: (573) 302-7000
On Air Email: [email protected]

Business Office:
Phone:(573) 348-2772
Fax: (573) 348-2779
Office Email: [email protected]

Please indicate what person or department you wish to communicate to and your email will be forwarded to that person.

logo 1049full_white_Page_1

Privacy Policy:

We use third-party advertising companies to serve ads when you visit our Website. These companies may use information (not including your name, address email address or telephone number) about your visits to this and other Web sites in order to provide advertisements about goods and services of interest to you. If you would like more information about this practice and to know your choices about not having this information used by these companies, click here.

Lake Ozark Web Design
Web Design & Maintenance by EIQ Interactive LLC - Web Design Done Right!