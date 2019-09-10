Fire Chief Frandsen Reflects on Lingering Effects of 9/11 Attacks

It’s a day that many of us will never forget…Wednesday marks the 18th anniversary of the 9-11 attacks on the World Trade Center buildings in New York City…

Mid-County Fire Chief Scott Frandsen says, while still fresh in the minds of many, the tragedy is far from over extending well past the nearly three-thousand people who died as a direct result of the attacks…

Frandsen made his comments, recently, on the KRMS Morning Magazine. And while it’s not a cure-all, the 9-11 victims compensation fund for first responders affected will kick in more than $10-billion over the next ten years after it was permanently signed into law by President Trump in late July.