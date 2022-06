One part of the historic route 66 through Laclede County suffered a major loss yesterday (Wednesday).

Firefighters fought a blaze that destroyed the old Oasis Truck Port and Café after fire broke out around noon.

It first opened in 1958 by then resident Ed Lentz and had been in operation since then with access via the old Missouri 133 alignment or Holiday Hills Road.

Numerous fire departments fought the blaze and were able to bring it to a stop.