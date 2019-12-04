News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Fire Crews Battle Cover Fires, Encourage Caution When Burning

By Leave a Comment

A number of area fire districts are having trouble with natural cover fires. Sunrise Beach Fire responded to one Tuesday night that covered approximately eight acres. Mid-County, Gravois, Osage Beach, and Lake Ozark provided assistance. You’re reminded to always check the daily burn notifications especially when it’s dry and windy. Make sure you have a burn permit before you start your fire and have the necessary equipment on hand to control and extinguish it when you’re done.

