Fire Damages a Lake Area Resort

It should be back to normal, Sunday (Jan. 20), for the Lodge of Four Seasons after fire damages an area of Spa Shiki. While most of the resort is open for business, part of the day Saturday was spent cleaning up the spa. Lake Ozark Fire District officials say the blaze was discovered before the spa opened for business and, by the time personnel arrived on the scene, the main body of the fire had already been knocked down by a maintenance worker. Crews from Lake Ozark, Osage Beach and Sunrise Beach checked for any extension of the blaze and put out any hot spots while pulling the ceiling. Also assisting were Miller County EMS and fire personnel from Mid-County, Rocky Mount and Moreau. A damage estimate is not available at this time. More details about the blaze are expected to be released on Tuesday.

 

 

