Local News

Fire Damages Camdenton-Area Business

ByReporter Mike Anthony

Jun 27, 2022

A Camdenton-area business suffers extensive damage after a reported fire shortly before 7:00 this past Sunday morning. Mid-County Fire Chief Scott Frandsen says, upon arrival at Lake Area Liquidators on old south-5, heavy smoke and fire was showing with about 25-percent of the building involved. Firefighters made entry through the front and the back of the building to start their attack while, also, having to shuttle water into the area. Seven different fire districts from around the lake area and region provided mutual aid on the scene with Mercy Ambulance, Laclede Electric and Summit Natural Gas also responded. There were no injuries and firefighters cleared the scene after about three-and-a-half hours. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

