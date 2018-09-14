News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Fire Damages Greenview Condo

Sparks from a saw are being blamed for a fire that damaged a condominium building in Greenview. Mid-County Fire Chief Scott Frandsen says the initial call to the Bella Sera condos on Twin Rivers point Road was received early Friday afternoon. While enroute a second call was received reporting smoke coming from a second-floor balcony. Upon arrival, firefighters discovered a fire burning on the second floor inside an exterior balcony wall. The interior and exterior sheeting to the wall were removed to gain access to the blaze which was brought under control in about 30 minutes. A sprinkler system had activated and helped to contain fire and smoke damage to the first, second and third floor exterior balcony wall. There were no injuries reported. Sunrise Beach firefighters assisted at the scene while Osage Beach moved up to cover for Mid-County.

