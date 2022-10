A fire at 2011 South Jefferson was quickly brought under control on Wednesday.

The Lebanon Fire Department answered a call just before noon, and they found smoke coming from the back of the building owned by Denari Bridal and Boutique.

There was mostly smoke and water damage, mainly confined to the offices of Mers Goodwill.

The Department has not yet determined the cause of the fire.

Customers who had dresses or suits at the store can call Danari Bridal to see if their property was damaged.