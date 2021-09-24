Fire Destroys Home In Rural Laclede County

A home is destroyed following an afternoon fire in rural Laclede County.

According to the Competition Fire District, numerous crews were called out to the home on the 10,000 block of Highway Z just after 1PM on Wednesday.

Upon arrival, they discovered a room fully involved, which appeared to be the laundry area.

Firefighters working with several districts were able to bring the fire to a stop.

Six people who were living in the home at the time were able to get out safely.

The home is considered a loss and the Red Cross is now helping the family.