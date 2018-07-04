Fire Destroys Mobile Home Near Iberia

A trailer in the Iberia area is destroyed by fire. It happened Tuesday morning in the 200 block of Flora Street. The Iberia fire department says when they arrived on scene, there was heavy smoke coming from the home. After extinguishing the fire, it was determined that it began in the area around the clothes dryer. No one was home at the time of the fire. Damages were extensive and the mobile home is considered a total loss. Iberia was assisted by Crocker, Tuscumbia, and Brumley, who also answered another call on behalf of Iberia while they were fighting that fire.