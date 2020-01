A residence in the area of Hidden Hills Road, in eastern Laclede County, is destroyed by a fire. The Hazelgreen Fire District says the blaze was reported Friday morning. Assisting at the scene were personnel from the Tri-County, Waynesville, Lebanon, St. Robert and Sleeper fire districts. Hazelgreen Chief Dustin Britzman says the house was vacant at the time and the cause is undetermined at this time. There were no injuries.