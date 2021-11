Reports are coming in about a house fire in Camden County off Y Rd.

The fire appears in a video posted to the LAKE of the OZARKS Facebook page, and shows flames bellowing out of the roof of the property, with a Camden County Ambulance truck park on the street, and a lone firefighter spraying water on the home’s exterior.

It’s unknown at this time how the fire started or if there were any injuries.

KRMS will continue coverage of this incident as new information comes in.