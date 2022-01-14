An investigation is underway following a mobile home fire that killed two children and sent another child and a man to the hospital.

Officials say that firefighters were called out to the mobile home just northeast of St. Robert Wednesday night.

It took over an hour to get the fire under control.

The unidentified man was taken to a hospital in Rolla while the child was flown to Springfield.

It’s unknown what caused the fire to start at this time.

St. Robert, Fort Leonard Wood, Waynesville Rural and The Dixon Rural Fire Protection Districts all responded to the fire.

****Press release:

On 1/12/2022 at approximately 6:02 P.M. Waynesville Rural Fire Protection District and our Automatic Aid Partners, St Robert City Fire and Fort Leonard Wood Fire, and Pulaski County and Dixon Ambulance Districts were dispatched to a structure fire on Host Drive with possible people entrapped. Upon arrival of units there was mobile home that was heavily involved with fire. Two victims were outside of the residence with two victims still trapped inside. Fire personnel began fire attack and entered the home to perform search and rescue. The two additional victims were pulled from the residence. Additional manpower was requested from Dixon Rural Fire Protection District and they responded with an engine. Pulaski County Ambulance and Dixon Ambulance took over patient care of all the victims. One adult male was transported to Phelps Health and juvenile male was taken by helicopter to Mercy in Springfield both with injuries. Two juveniles were taken to Fort Leonard Wood hospital, where they were pronounced deceased. The fire was brought under control at approximately 7:00 P.M. The Missouri State Fire Marshals’ office is conducting the fire investigation. The Pulaski County Coroner’s Office is conducting a death investigation. No further information will be released at the time. Please take this time to keep the family and all of the fire fighters, emergency medical personnel and Pulaski County 911 staff involved in your thoughts during this very difficult incident.